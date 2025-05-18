‘Thug Life’ trailer sparks row over Kamal Haasan’s intimate scene — Is it Trisha or Abhirami?

The newly released trailer of Kamal Haasan’s highly anticipated film Thug Life has ignited an online storm — not for its gritty gangster narrative or high-octane action, but for one romantic scene that has left fans divided and confused.
A brief intimate moment shows Kamal Haasan, 69, sharing a kiss and placing his hand on the chest of a younger female character. The scene instantly triggered speculation about the actress involved, with many viewers initially mistaking her for Trisha Krishnan, who also stars in the film.
However, it has since been confirmed that the woman in question is actress Abhirami Venkatachalam — who plays Kamal’s wife in the film — not Trisha. The revelation hasn’t cooled the conversation. In fact, it has fuelled a deeper debate around the portrayal of romantic relationships between significantly older male leads and younger female actors in Indian cinema.
At the heart of the criticism is the nearly 30-year age gap between Kamal and Abhirami. Many social media users questioned the necessity of the romantic scene, calling it 'unsettling' and 'tone-deaf'. Others defended the moment, noting that the characters are fictional and that the scene fits within the narrative arc of a film that spans decades.
“Why normalise this?” asked one user on X. “It’s not about the actor’s legacy — it’s about the optics and how this looks to younger audiences.” Meanwhile, supporters argued that onscreen intimacy should be judged by context, not age difference. Adding another layer to the confusion is a line delivered by Kamal Haasan’s character to Trisha’s: “Madam, I’m your only Adam.” The cheeky wordplay further blurred boundaries for viewers trying to place the romantic subplot.
Directed by Mani Ratnam and backed by an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sanya Malhotra, and Joju George, Thug Life promises a sweeping gangster saga with time jumps, betrayals, and philosophical undertones. The film also boasts an ace technical crew, with music by A.R. Rahman, cinematography by Ravi K. Chandran, and editing by Sreekar Prasad. While fans remain split over the trailer’s romantic angle, the buzz is undeniable — and that might just be Thug Life’s biggest triumph yet.