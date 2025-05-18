‘Thug Life’ trailer sparks row over Kamal Haasan’s intimate scene — Is it Trisha or Abhirami?

A brief intimate moment shows Kamal Haasan, 69, sharing a kiss and placing his hand on the chest of a younger female character. The scene instantly triggered speculation about the actress involved, with many viewers initially mistaking her for Trisha Krishnan, who also stars in the film.

However, it has since been confirmed that the woman in question is actress Abhirami Venkatachalam — who plays Kamal’s wife in the film — not Trisha. The revelation hasn’t cooled the conversation. In fact, it has fuelled a deeper debate around the portrayal of romantic relationships between significantly older male leads and younger female actors in Indian cinema.