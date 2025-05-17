Thug Life trailer: Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan face off in Mani Ratnam’s explosive gangster epic

However, the story soon takes a darker turn. The bond begins to fray as ideological differences and power struggles push the two towards an inevitable showdown. What begins as a tale of unity transforms into a fierce rivalry, with the two former allies now standing on opposite sides—ready to fight, even if it means embracing death.The concept for Thug Life originated from a script Kamal Haasan had developed.

The star cast also includes Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Sanya Malhotra, Abhirami, Nasser, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Joju George. Each promises to bring depth to this intense drama.

The film’s music is scored by AR Rahman, cinematography by Ravi K Chandran and editing by Sreekar Prasad. The action sequences are choreographed by the celebrated Anbariv duo.Thug Life will be released in multiple languages—Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam—marking it as one of Kollywood’s most ambitious pan-Indian ventures.

The film’s first single, Jingucha, featuring lyrics penned by Kamal Haasan himself, has already generated significant buzz and set the tone for what’s to come. Thug Life is jointly produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies, and will be distributed by Red Giant Movies.