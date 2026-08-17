Jordyn Woods and Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns say I do in Malibu

What began as being good friends, turned into something mature and lifelong for Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns. The duo who have been seeing each other since, confirmed their relationship in 2022, had the fairy tale proposal last year and finally tied the knot in the presence of friends and family this August.
All about Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns’ wedding in Malibu
Jordyn Woods and Karl- Anthony Towns say ‘I do’ in a star-studded wedding in Malibu. The ceremony had a strict black and white theme and thus most guests were seen arriving in style and in the black-only outfits that was written down on their memo. Jordyn herself went all white for her lavish and beautiful wedding gown. Inspired by old-Hollywood and vintage forms, she wore a strapless satin gown which had a very structured bodice and a skirt which caused quite the drama on the aisle. She also put on a floor-length veil, wore a sleep bun and kept a bouquet of calla lilies nearby. Karl on the other hand opted for a black tuxedo with a double breasted jacket, white shirt and a black bow.
Celebrity guests
Among the guests who were present some of the notable names are of Justin and Hailey Bieber, Michael B Jordan, Jada Pinektt Smith, Teyana Taylor, Ben Stiller, Gayle King, Karl’s NYK teammates and others. But the guest couple who turned eyeballs with their presence was Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet. Jordyn and Kylie were best friends for a long time. However, according to reports, their friendship reached a massive standstill in 2019. Her presence at the wedding, along with her partner, sparks rumours if all anger has been buried behind and the two friends are finally starting on good terms again.
The love-story
Jordyn and Karl were already fast friends. They did not need the help of a field or a set or online swipes to begin their relationship. Moreover, both having lost parents at early age could stand with each other through happiness and grief. This strengthened their relation which they started off in 2022. In 2025, Karl proposed on December 25 with a ‘ MARRY CHRISTMAS’ sign. That sealed the deal and culminated into the ‘ I Do’s’ on August 15.