Jordyn Woods and Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns say I do in Malibu

What began as being good friends, turned into something mature and lifelong for Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns. The duo who have been seeing each other since, confirmed their relationship in 2022, had the fairy tale proposal last year and finally tied the knot in the presence of friends and family this August.

All about Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns’ wedding in Malibu

Jordyn Woods and Karl- Anthony Towns say ‘I do’ in a star-studded wedding in Malibu. The ceremony had a strict black and white theme and thus most guests were seen arriving in style and in the black-only outfits that was written down on their memo. Jordyn herself went all white for her lavish and beautiful wedding gown. Inspired by old-Hollywood and vintage forms, she wore a strapless satin gown which had a very structured bodice and a skirt which caused quite the drama on the aisle. She also put on a floor-length veil, wore a sleep bun and kept a bouquet of calla lilies nearby. Karl on the other hand opted for a black tuxedo with a double breasted jacket, white shirt and a black bow.