Princess Iman of Jordan welcomes twin daughters with her husband, Jameel, making Queen Rania a grandmother again

According to an official statement from the Royal Hashemite Court, “The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Her Royal Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II and Mr. Jameel Alexander Termiotis were blessed, on 14 August 2026, with twin baby girls.”

This news comes a little over a month after Queen Rania posted that the Princess was expecting in July. Her social media post which shows the silhouette of the pregnant princess and her husband along with their first-born, loosely translates to, “a new journey on the way… Congratulations to Iman, Jameel and my beloved Amina who is going to be a big sister.” She further added, “The grandchildren club is growing”. As of now the couple has not released any official photographs of the children and neither have they confirmed their names.