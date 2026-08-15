Princess Iman of Jordan welcomes twin daughters with her husband, Jameel, making Queen Rania a grandmother again

Princess Iman bint Abdullah II and her husband Jamee Alexander Thermiotis welcomed twin daughters expanding their family to now have five members. The couple who got married in 2023 had their first child, daughter Amina, in February 2025. And the very next year they welcome two beautiful baby girls, making them proud parents of three daughters.
According to an official statement from the Royal Hashemite Court, “The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Her Royal Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II and Mr. Jameel Alexander Termiotis were blessed, on 14 August 2026, with twin baby girls.”
This news comes a little over a month after Queen Rania posted that the Princess was expecting in July. Her social media post which shows the silhouette of the pregnant princess and her husband along with their first-born, loosely translates to, “a new journey on the way… Congratulations to Iman, Jameel and my beloved Amina who is going to be a big sister.” She further added, “The grandchildren club is growing”. As of now the couple has not released any official photographs of the children and neither have they confirmed their names.
This joyous news makes Queen Rania and King Abdullah II grandparents for the third time. They became grandparents for the first time in 2024 when the crowned Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa welcomed their first child, a daughter, Iman in 2024. She was named after her aunt Princess Iman. Soon after in February 2025, Princess Iman gave birth to her eldest child, Amina, followed by the twins a year later. Back then, queen Rania had posted, “My darling Iman is now a mother. We’re grateful and overjoyed to meet Amina, our family’s newest blessing.” The Royal Couple of Jordan are now officially grandparents to four daughters and their excitement see no boundaries.