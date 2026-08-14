Malaysian Princess Ilyana Alia gets married to British racer Christopher Froggatt in a traditional ceremony

On August 7 Shangri- La Hotel in Kuala Lumpur hosted the royal wedding as Princess Ilyana Alia, daughter of Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al- Mustafa Billah Shah and former actress and model Che Puan Julia Rais, got married to Christopher Lionel Froggatt. The duo got married in a traditional Akad Nikah ceremony where they exchanged vows, rings and marital gifts (Mas Kahwin) in the presence of the elders of the family and the Mufti. The couple was blessed under the Istiadat Bersanding dan Merenjis or the traditional royal blessing ceremony.

Both the bride and groom choose to wear white for the occasion. Ilyana was dressed up in designer Datuk Radzuan Radziwill’s gown and completed her look by wearing heirloom jewellery from the Royal collection. Her look was a fusion of heritage and modernity. Chris also accommodated a Malaysian touch to his look by wearing the tengkolok or the ceremonial headgear.