Malaysian Princess Ilyana Alia gets married to British racer Christopher Froggatt in a traditional ceremony

Malaysian royalty and British motorsports unite through marriage as Princess Ilyana Alia of Malaysia recently got married to British GT racing driver Chris Froggatt. The wedding was simple, traditional and attended by Royalty, close friends and family members and political leaders. In fact, much of the wedding, union and courtship have been largely kept private.
On August 7 Shangri- La Hotel in Kuala Lumpur hosted the royal wedding as Princess Ilyana Alia, daughter of Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al- Mustafa Billah Shah and former actress and model Che Puan Julia Rais, got married to Christopher Lionel Froggatt. The duo got married in a traditional Akad Nikah ceremony where they exchanged vows, rings and marital gifts (Mas Kahwin) in the presence of the elders of the family and the Mufti. The couple was blessed under the Istiadat Bersanding dan Merenjis or the traditional royal blessing ceremony.
Both the bride and groom choose to wear white for the occasion. Ilyana was dressed up in designer Datuk Radzuan Radziwill’s gown and completed her look by wearing heirloom jewellery from the Royal collection. Her look was a fusion of heritage and modernity. Chris also accommodated a Malaysian touch to his look by wearing the tengkolok or the ceremonial headgear.
Who are Ilyana Alia and Chris Froggatt?
The princess, 29, belongs to the Pahang royal family and is one of the three daughters of the Sultan. Despite her royal status she has been successful in avoiding public eye and kept much of her personal life away from the media. Froggatt, 33, on the other hand, started racing only from the age of 24 where a Fiorano test track in Italy became a turning point in his career. He began racing professionally in 2017 and since then there was no looking back. As of today, he holds several achievements including founding and running the team Tempesta Racing.