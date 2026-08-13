Travis Barker reveals the one rule that keeps his marriage to Kourtney Kardashian strong

“We try not to ever fall asleep mad at each other. (We) try to resolve, even if it’s just like, ‘Hey, I thought you were going to meet me for lunch, and you didn’t text me back right away, so I didn’t know if we were meeting for lunch.’

“Even if it’s just as simple as, like, ‘Oh babe, I take accountability. I’m sorry. I didn’t see your text right away.’ Just resolving anything so you don’t go to bed not feeling connected is really important,” he said.

The couple have a blended family together, as Kourtney has kids Mason, Penelope and Reign, with ex Scott Disick, while Travis has son Landon and Daughter Alabama, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Justin Krook and Michael Dwyer, the directors of Travis’ new documentary Louder Than Fear, have explained how Kourtney has changed the pop punk legend’s life.