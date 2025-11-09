Jennifer Lawrence calls Kourtney Kardashian ‘annoying’, reveals what drives her nuts

Jennifer Lawrence recently made news after she openly stated that she finds Kourtney Kardashian annoying. Lawrence cheekily joked during a game of 'lying detector' that, while she loves to watch The Kardashians, the oldest sibling's behaviour can be overwhelming.
By saying Jennifer Lawrence calls Kourtney Kardashian annoying, it acknowledges the thin line between adoration and annoyance in celebrity fandom. Fans commenting on the viral clip recognized the remark as indicative of Lawrence's personality - she can appreciate public figures in a very ironic way. The remark took off, with many fans agreeing and others defending Kourtney Kardashian when they heard the playful comments.
Jennifer continued, "Because everything has to be an announcement! Like, 'I’m not going to wear outfits anymore.' Just wear whatever you want - don’t make an announcement about it! Or, 'I don’t have a TV in my room.' Just don’t watch TV. Stop announcing it. Just shhh!"
Still, the lighter jabs aside, Lawrence stressed how totally enamored she is by the Kardashian family, where critique and fandom harmoniously intermingled. What this shows is how celebrity behavior can annoy devoted viewers; no surprise there, it's the admixture of that admired exasperation all unto itself as far as reality TV is concerned.
Still, fans remain divided-some back up Kourtney, others support Lawrence. Discussions on social media lit up concerning a celebrity's persona, the public opinion that forms about them, and also how fame entertains while simultaneously annoying viewers. This viral moment encapsulated what cultural commentary does, which is to probe how stars playfully interact, critique, and call each other out.