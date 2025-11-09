Jennifer Lawrence calls Kourtney Kardashian ‘annoying’, reveals what drives her nuts

Jennifer Lawrence recently made news after she openly stated that she finds Kourtney Kardashian annoying. Lawrence cheekily joked during a game of 'lying detector' that, while she loves to watch The Kardashians, the oldest sibling's behaviour can be overwhelming.

By saying Jennifer Lawrence calls Kourtney Kardashian annoying, it acknowledges the thin line between adoration and annoyance in celebrity fandom. Fans commenting on the viral clip recognized the remark as indicative of Lawrence's personality - she can appreciate public figures in a very ironic way. The remark took off, with many fans agreeing and others defending Kourtney Kardashian when they heard the playful comments.

Jennifer Lawrence on Kourtney Kardashian: The playful jab

Jennifer continued, "Because everything has to be an announcement! Like, 'I’m not going to wear outfits anymore.' Just wear whatever you want - don’t make an announcement about it! Or, 'I don’t have a TV in my room.' Just don’t watch TV. Stop announcing it. Just shhh!"