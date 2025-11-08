Zendaya allegedly refuses Euphoria promotions amidst conflict with Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney's interview with Katherine Stoeffel has sparked a wave of backlash as she the star did not address racial concerns which were at the centre of the American Eagle ad controversy.

And though Sweeney's own fandom is divided over how it can impact her career, social media is alive with rumours that some of her colleagues could be distancing herself from her.

Sydney Sweeney's Euphoria co-star Zendaya allegedly refused to promote Euphoria promotions for the next season. Reports claim that she has balked at conducting a joint press event with Sydney Sweeney. The idea that Zendaya won't promote Euphoria is taking hold, stemming rumours that Sydney's recent controversies may complicate things for the HBO show.

Did Zendaya refuse to work with Sydney Sweeney?

Sources say the rumour that Zendaya allegedly refused Euphoria promotions originated from an unverified claim by a pop-culture commentator citing she's trying to keep her distance from Sydney Sweeney as backlash against the latter's brand campaigns intensified.

Many fans believe the interview fave Sydney a chance to address the problematic ad campaign which amassed widespread criticism. Referencing the ad campaign, Stoeffel said, “The criticism of the content, which is that maybe, specifically in this political climate, white people shouldn’t joke about genetic superiority, like that was kind of the criticism, broadly speaking, and since you are talking about this I just wanted to give you the opportunity to talk about that, specifically.