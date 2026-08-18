Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran spark wedding rumours with Greece destination plans

Popular musician Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran, the distinguished CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, are currently at the centre of intense wedding speculation across the entertainment and sports worlds. Rumours suggest that the couple is preparing to take their relationship to the next level with a lavish destination wedding later this year. While neither individual has publicly confirmed the romance, fans are closely following every development surrounding the highly anticipated nuptials that have captured widespread attention.
Recent reports indicate that Anirudh and Kavya could exchange vows in Greece on November 10, 2026, just days after the Diwali celebrations. Other sources have hinted at November 11, pointing to the second week of the month as the chosen timeframe. The timeline reportedly aligns with the schedule for some of his major upcoming cinematic projects. However, details regarding the exact venue and guest list for the overseas ceremony remain tightly under wraps.
The excitement surged significantly after Y Gee Mahendran, an actor and the musician’s uncle, addressed the relationship during a recent interview. Confirming the wedding plans, Mahendran noted that his nephew was heading towards a “very big wedding”. He also expressed his admiration for the sports executive, praising her ability to manage a major Indian Premier League franchise. He highlighted her impressive business acumen and noted that she has inherited strong leadership qualities from her family.
Despite the mounting buzz, both the music composer and the business leader have maintained complete silence regarding their personal lives. Kavya is widely recognised for her prominent appearances during cricket matches and is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran. Meanwhile, the celebrated composer continues to dominate the South Indian film industry with a stellar lineup of forthcoming releases. His highly awaited projects include major titles such as Jailer 2, The Paradise, Arasan and King. Until the families or the couple themselves issue an official public statement, eager fans will have to wait patiently for confirmation of this grand celebrity union.