Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran spark wedding rumours with Greece destination plans

Popular musician Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran, the distinguished CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, are currently at the centre of intense wedding speculation across the entertainment and sports worlds. Rumours suggest that the couple is preparing to take their relationship to the next level with a lavish destination wedding later this year. While neither individual has publicly confirmed the romance, fans are closely following every development surrounding the highly anticipated nuptials that have captured widespread attention.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran wedding rumours

Recent reports indicate that Anirudh and Kavya could exchange vows in Greece on November 10, 2026, just days after the Diwali celebrations. Other sources have hinted at November 11, pointing to the second week of the month as the chosen timeframe. The timeline reportedly aligns with the schedule for some of his major upcoming cinematic projects. However, details regarding the exact venue and guest list for the overseas ceremony remain tightly under wraps.