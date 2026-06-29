Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran wedding update: Uncle claims marriage news

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran are back in the limelight as far as their wedding rumours are concerned. This new hype came about when actor Y Gee Mahendra, who is the uncle of the musician, said during a recent interview that the couple was ready to get married. His statement has brought back the gossip which has been around for quite a while now. However, nothing much has been heard from either party regarding the news.
During the interview, Y Gee Mahendra congratulated Anirudh in advance and stated that he had been made aware that the marriage was definite. Although he did not divulge the date and location of the marriage, it can be deduced that it will take place.
Mahendra also had words of praise for Kavya Maran. He described her as someone who is far from ordinary and highlighted her role in managing a major IPL franchise. He also noted that she had inherited her father, Kalanithi Maran's, business acumen. According to him, Anirudh and Kavya make a good pair, adding that they could even combine their strengths in the music business.
This is not the first time the connection between them has surfaced. Back in 2025, a post made on Reddit saying that Anirudh and Kavya were dating each other for over a year gained popularity within seconds. Also, the post said that Anirudh, along with his relative superstar Rajinikanth, had gone to meet Kavya’s father, Kalanithi Maran, to talk about their marriage.
Back then, Anirudh Ravichander brushed aside the marriage rumours that were doing the rounds on X by saying, “Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys, pls stop spreading rumours." While he denied the marriage rumours, he didn’t specifically deny the rumour that linked him to Kavya.
Anirudh Ravichander made his first appearance through his album titled 3 in 2012. The song Why This Kolaveri Di gained massive fame. After that, he has created music for some movies like Leo, Indian 2, Vettaiyan, Vidaamuyarchi and Coolie. Kavya Maran is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, who is the chairman of the Sun Group. She works as the Executive Director of Sun TV Network.
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