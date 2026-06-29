Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran wedding update: Uncle claims marriage news

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran are back in the limelight as far as their wedding rumours are concerned. This new hype came about when actor Y Gee Mahendra, who is the uncle of the musician, said during a recent interview that the couple was ready to get married. His statement has brought back the gossip which has been around for quite a while now. However, nothing much has been heard from either party regarding the news.

Anirudh Ravichander's wedding rumours gain momentum after his uncle's remarks

During the interview, Y Gee Mahendra congratulated Anirudh in advance and stated that he had been made aware that the marriage was definite. Although he did not divulge the date and location of the marriage, it can be deduced that it will take place.