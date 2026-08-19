Glenn Maxwell and his Indian-origin wife Vini Raman welcome a baby girl

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and his wife Vini Raman are blessed with their second child. They posted on Instagram together about the birth of their daughter, named Maia Maxwell. They posted an adorable picture of their baby daughter and captioned it “our dream girl is here, Maia Maxwell 🫶🏽💫☁️.” The news has received many warm wishes from the retired cricketers, cricket teams, and family members.
Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman are already parents to a toddler. Logan Maverick Maxwell was born in September 2023. Maia is their second kid. Glenn and Vini met each other in December 2013. They started off as friends before becoming a couple.
They got engaged in February 2020. They tied the knot on March 27, 2022, in Melbourne. There were two ceremonies conducted at their wedding. The couple held both the traditional Christian ceremony and the Tamil Brahmin ceremony. Glenn Maxwell dressed up in the traditional golden sherwani for the ceremony.
Glenn Maxwell declared his retirement from One Day International (ODI) cricket in June 2025. His career statistics in ODI cricket include 149 ODIs, 3,990 runs, and 77 wickets. This all-rounder from Australia has been involved in Australia’s winning World Cup squads in 2015 and 2023.
His best World Cup innings was the one he played for Australia against Afghanistan in Mumbai in the 2023 World Cup, where he scored 201 runs without being dismissed. It was one of the finest innings ever in the World Cup. Glenn Maxwell is now gearing up for the very first European T20 Premier League (ETPL). He will be playing the dual role of co-owner and captain for Belfast Wolves.
Vini Raman is an Australian pharmacist of Indian descent. She was born and raised in Melbourne and is of South Indian descent, hailing from Tamil Nadu. She belongs to a Tamil Brahmin family. She has done her studies in medical sciences and pharmacy at Monash University.