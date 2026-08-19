Glenn Maxwell and his Indian-origin wife Vini Raman welcome a baby girl

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and his wife Vini Raman are blessed with their second child. They posted on Instagram together about the birth of their daughter, named Maia Maxwell. They posted an adorable picture of their baby daughter and captioned it “our dream girl is here, Maia Maxwell 🫶🏽💫☁️.” The news has received many warm wishes from the retired cricketers, cricket teams, and family members.

Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman's family and relationship journey

Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman are already parents to a toddler. Logan Maverick Maxwell was born in September 2023. Maia is their second kid. Glenn and Vini met each other in December 2013. They started off as friends before becoming a couple.