David Warner reportedly fined A$1,500 for drunk driving

Former Australian batsman David Warner has reportedly pleaded guilty before Waverley Local Court on Tuesday to driving while under the influence of alcohol. According to reports, his blood alcohol level was 0.104. As a result, he has been fined $1,500 (Â£787).
David Warner was stopped just outside Sydney on Easter Sunday while returning home after visiting a friend’s apartment. He had drunk three glasses of white wine before getting into the car.
After driving past a breath-testing site on the road, David Warner decided to park his car there. He even tried swapping seats with a female passenger in the car. The result of the breath test for blood alcohol was 0.104, which was more than twice the legal limit.
David Warner pleaded guilty to mid-range drunk driving earlier this month before his sentencing on Tuesday. Judge Clare Farnan acknowledged that David was unlikely to commit any further crimes. But she said that drink driving was still a major contributory cause of accidents in New South Wales. A$1,500 fine was imposed on him, along with using an interlock device for 12 months. The interlock device is a device that does not start his car if it senses alcohol in his body.
He exited the court without saying anything to the waiting media pack. David's defence lawyer, Awais Ahmad, pleaded before the court not to convict the former cricketer. It was argued by Awais that extensive media coverage had already created a lot of ruckus.
According to Awais Ahmad, India and Bangladesh also have an 'acceptance of non-drinking culture.' His actions are having an effect on his commercial future as he could also be looking for franchise opportunities in these nations for T20 cricket.
David Warner played 112 Test matches and over 250 limited-overs games for Australia and retired from all forms of international cricket by 2024. Warner is currently a commentator on Fox Sports Australia and still plays in the franchise league.