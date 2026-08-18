David Warner reportedly fined A$1,500 for drunk driving

Former Australian batsman David Warner has reportedly pleaded guilty before Waverley Local Court on Tuesday to driving while under the influence of alcohol. According to reports, his blood alcohol level was 0.104. As a result, he has been fined $1,500 (Â£787).

David Warner ordered to use alcohol interlock device for 12 months

David Warner was stopped just outside Sydney on Easter Sunday while returning home after visiting a friend’s apartment. He had drunk three glasses of white wine before getting into the car.

After driving past a breath-testing site on the road, David Warner decided to park his car there. He even tried swapping seats with a female passenger in the car. The result of the breath test for blood alcohol was 0.104, which was more than twice the legal limit.