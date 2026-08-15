Spain’s World Cup final hero Ferran Torres joins PSG from Barcelona

Spain’s World Cup hero Ferran Torres has started a new chapter in his career after completing a move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain. The French champions confirmed the signing on Saturday, with the forward putting pen to paper on a contract that runs until 2031.
The 26-year-old arrives in Paris just weeks after scoring the winning goal in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. Ferran struck in extra time as Spain beat Argentina 1-0, helping his country lift the World Cup for only the second time.
PSG are reportedly paying around €50 million for the Spanish forward, although the clubs have not officially confirmed the transfer fee. Ferran will wear the No. 9 shirt at his new club.
The move also gives Ferran the chance to work with a familiar face. He will reunite with Luis Enrique, who previously coached him during his time as Spain manager. Luis played a key role in bringing Ferran into the national team setup and is understood to have wanted the versatile forward at PSG.
Ferran leaves Barcelona after four-and-a-half seasons with the club. He joined from Manchester City in 2022 and went on to make 207 appearances — scoring 65 goals and providing 23 assists. During his time in Spain, he won three La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey and three Spanish Super Cups.
His final season at Barcelona was one of his most productive. Ferran scored 21 goals and provided three assists in 49 appearances across all competitions as the club defended their La Liga title.
At PSG, Ferran joins the reigning European champions as they look to strengthen their attack. His ability to play in different attacking positions gives Luis Enrique another option as the club prepares for a new season.
For Ferran, the move comes at a high point in his career. After becoming a World Cup winner with Spain, he now has the chance to chase more major trophies in Paris, including the Champions League. PSG have already won the competition and will be looking to remain among Europe’s top clubs.