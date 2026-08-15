Spain’s World Cup final hero Ferran Torres joins PSG from Barcelona

Spain’s World Cup hero Ferran Torres has started a new chapter in his career after completing a move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain. The French champions confirmed the signing on Saturday, with the forward putting pen to paper on a contract that runs until 2031.

Ferran Torres begins a new chapter at PSG

The 26-year-old arrives in Paris just weeks after scoring the winning goal in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. Ferran struck in extra time as Spain beat Argentina 1-0, helping his country lift the World Cup for only the second time.