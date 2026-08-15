Who is Brian Madjo? Aston Villa’s youngest-ever UEFA Super Cup scorer after goal against PSG

Brian was 17 years and 212 days old when he scored, surpassing the previous record held by Patrick Kluivert. The former Netherlands striker was 19 when he scored for Ajax against Juventus in the 1996 UEFA Super Cup.

While Villa eventually went down 2-1 to the reigning Champions League winners, Brian was one of the standout talking points of the night. He restored parity shortly before half-time, arriving at the far post to meet John McGinn’s cross. The teenager later came close to scoring again, with his effort hitting the post.