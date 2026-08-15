Who is Brian Madjo? Aston Villa’s youngest-ever UEFA Super Cup scorer after goal against PSG

Brian Madjo announced himself on the European stage in spectacular fashion, scoring for Aston Villa against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday. The 17-year-old forward found the net on his competitive debut for the club, becoming the youngest-ever scorer in the history of the competition.
Brian was 17 years and 212 days old when he scored, surpassing the previous record held by Patrick Kluivert. The former Netherlands striker was 19 when he scored for Ajax against Juventus in the 1996 UEFA Super Cup.
While Villa eventually went down 2-1 to the reigning Champions League winners, Brian was one of the standout talking points of the night. He restored parity shortly before half-time, arriving at the far post to meet John McGinn’s cross. The teenager later came close to scoring again, with his effort hitting the post.
Born in Enfield, England, in January 2009, Brian comes from a footballing family. His father — Guy Madjo — was a professional striker who played for several clubs in England.
Brian spent part of his childhood in Luxembourg, where he began playing football with local clubs Marisca Mersch and Racing Union. He moved to France in 2023 after joining Metz, where he progressed through the club’s youth system before making his senior debut in 2025.
Aston Villa signed the teenager in January 2026 in a deal reportedly worth up to €12 million. However, his arrival at Villa Park was followed by an unusual registration dispute. FIFA initially prevented the club from registering him because of questions surrounding his international status. Brian had represented Luxembourg at senior level despite being born in England, leading to complications over his transfer.
Villa eventually won an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, allowing Brian to be registered and play for the club.
The youngster has represented both Luxembourg and England at youth level. Standing at around 1.93m, he also brings an imposing physical presence to the forward line and has already drawn comparisons with former Premier League striker Romelu Lukaku.
After scoring against PSG and making UEFA Super Cup history, Brian has now given Aston Villa fans a glimpse of what could be in store from one of the club’s promising young players.