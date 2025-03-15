Cricket star David Warner swings into Indian cinema with Telugu debut in Robinhood

The world of Indian cinema is about to witness a unique crossover. Australian cricketing icon David Warner has traded his bat for a role in the upcoming Telugu film, Robinhood, starring actor Nithiin.
The buzz surrounding this unexpected collaboration is palpable, and early reports suggest David's experience has been nothing short of thrilling. "After shining and leaving a mark on the ground, it is time for him to shine on the silver screen. Introducing the widely loved @davidwarner31 to Indian Cinema with #Robinhood in an exciting cameo."
The makers highlight a warm welcome to David Warner, signalling his official entry into the vibrant landscape of Indian filmmaking. A specially crafted poster, shared across social media platforms, highlights the transition from sporting hero to silver screen presence.
As per a popular media source, David himself has expressed his enthusiasm, sharing his delight at being part of Robinhood. "Indian Cinema, here I come. Excited to be a part of #Robinhood. Thoroughly enjoyed shooting for this one. Grand release worldwide on March 28th," wrote David warner on his social media, reports the source.
Robinhood promises to be a high-energy action adventure, with Nithiin portraying a character who embodies the spirit of the legendary outlaw. As per the source, this modern-day Robin Hood, known as Honey Singh, navigates a world of daring heists and unexpected twists. The character is described as a fearless individual, driven by a strong sense of justice and ready to face any challenge.
After a slight delay, the film is now set to grace screens worldwide on March 28th.