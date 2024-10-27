Allu Arjun wishes ‘brother’ David Warner on his 38th birthday

David, known for his entertaining presence both on and off the cricket field, has gained popularity in India, not just for his cricketing skills but also for his playful social media posts. Warner often shares videos in which he uses face-swap filters to feature himself in popular film songs, including scenes from Allu's blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. One of his standout performances was the viral Srivalli hook-step from the same film, further cementing his connection with Indian cinema fans.

Meanwhile, Allu is all set for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the highly anticipated sequel to his 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 5, just a day ahead of the release of Vicky Kaushal’s historical drama Chhaava.

With the excitement around Pushpa 2 building steadily, fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Allu in his iconic role. The original film, released during the pandemic, was a massive success despite the challenges, and the sequel is expected to be one of the major box-office draws of the year.

Warner’s bond with Allu and his love for Indian films adds a special layer to their friendship, making this birthday wish even more memorable.