Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur enjoy UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi

The three actors have been busy with their respective projects. Ranveer will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated film Singham Again, where he will reprise his role from Simmba. He also has an untitled project in the pipeline, featuring an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.

Varun, on the other hand, has a packed schedule with multiple projects lined up. He is gearing up for the release of Citadel: Honey Bunny, Baby John, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Aditya will be seen in the upcoming film Metro… In Dino alongside Sara Ali Khan. The film, directed by Anurag Basu, also stars Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma.

The Bollywood trio’s presence at the UFC fight night added a touch of glamour and excitement to the event. Their camaraderie and enthusiasm were evident in their social media posts, leaving fans eagerly anticipating their upcoming projects.