Bollywood stars shine at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash: Saif Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia and more dazzle in festive looks

Bollywood’s A-listers gathered at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash, dazzling in their festive best. The star-studded event saw a plethora of celebrities gracing the occasion, including Saif Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur, Raashii Khanna, Sharvari Wagh, Aayush Sharma, and Arpita Khan.

The celebrities were seen sporting elegant and festive attire. Saif opted for a traditional look in a peach kurta and white pyjama, while Sidharth looked dapper in a cream kurta and white pyjama. Sunita made a stunning appearance in a red and gold suit.