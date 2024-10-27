Bollywood stars shine at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash: Saif Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia and more dazzle in festive looks

Bollywood’s A-listers gathered at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash, dazzling in their festive best. The star-studded event saw a plethora of celebrities gracing the occasion, including Saif Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur, Raashii Khanna, Sharvari Wagh, Aayush Sharma, and Arpita Khan.
The celebrities were seen sporting elegant and festive attire. Saif opted for a traditional look in a peach kurta and white pyjama, while Sidharth looked dapper in a cream kurta and white pyjama. Sunita made a stunning appearance in a red and gold suit.
The younger generation of Bollywood stars also made their presence felt. Sonakshi was seen in a vibrant green and gold suit, while Zaheer complemented her in a stylish black and blue outfit.
Mrunal opted for a yellow ensemble, and Raashii looked elegant in a black and silver lehenga.
Tamannaah made a glamorous appearance in a pink lehenga, while Vijay looked suave in a green jacket over a sheer black shirt and trousers.
The event was a glamorous affair, with celebrities mingling and posing for the paparazzi. As the festive season kicks in, Bollywood continues to shine bright with its glitz and glamour.