From Alia Bhatt to Suhana Khan, Bollywood stars shine bright at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash

The glitz and glamour of Bollywood descended upon Manish Malhotra’s annual Diwali bash, as celebrities dressed to impress in stunning outfits. The star-studded event showcased the latest trends in Indian fashion and provided a glimpse into the festive spirit of the season.

Alia Bhatt made a striking entrance in a patchwork pink lehenga, a similar outfit she wore for her mehendi function last year. The ensemble featured intricate embroidery and vibrant colours, reflecting the festive spirit of Diwali.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, as well as Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, twinned in matching outfits, adding a touch of coordinated elegance to the event.