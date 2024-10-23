From Alia Bhatt to Suhana Khan, Bollywood stars shine bright at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash

The glitz and glamour of Bollywood descended upon Manish Malhotra’s annual Diwali bash, as celebrities dressed to impress in stunning outfits. The star-studded event showcased the latest trends in Indian fashion and provided a glimpse into the festive spirit of the season.
Alia Bhatt made a striking entrance in a patchwork pink lehenga, a similar outfit she wore for her mehendi function last year. The ensemble featured intricate embroidery and vibrant colours, reflecting the festive spirit of Diwali.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, as well as Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, twinned in matching outfits, adding a touch of coordinated elegance to the event.
Suhana Khan turned heads in a gorgeous red sari adorned with dazzling crystal tassels. She paired the sari with a strapless corset blouse and completed the look with side-parted loose hair, statement earrings, and embellished heels.
Janhvi Kapoor brought the disco vibes to the party in a sequin chiffon sari inspired by a disco ball. The shimmering sequins added a touch of glamour and modernity to her traditional attire. She styled the look with a matching bralette blouse, gold block heels, and statement jewellery.
Ananya Panday and Orry made a stylish entry in matching ivory ensembles. Ananya’s sari featured pearl embellishments, while Orry’s kurta and flared pants were adorned with chikankari embroidery.
Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina also attended the bash in matching black ethnic outfits. Khushi’s sari featured sequin embroidery and large circular sequins, while Vedang opted for a sequinned velvet blazer and bandhgala shirt.
Sharvari Wagh dazzled in a black net sari and an embellished bralette blouse. She completed her look with earrings, stilettos, and loose wavy hair. Sobhita Dhulipala looked stunning in a silver and blue sari and blouse. She accessorised with earrings and bangles and posed confidently for the paparazzi.
Manish’s Diwali bash was a celebration of style, glamour, and the festive spirit of Diwali. The event showcased the best of Bollywood fashion and provided a platform for celebrities to showcase their impeccable taste and style.