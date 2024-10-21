Bollywood wives celebrate Karva Chauth at Anil and Sunita Kapoor’s home

Sunita Kapoor, the wife of actor Anil Kapoor celebrated Karva Chauth last night and the wives of Bollywood actors lined up at her house for the customary annual puja. Sunita earlier shared a picture of her hands adorned with henna on Instagram.

Karva Chauth celebrations at the Kapoor residence are a ritual for the tinsel towners. Actress Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Mira Rajput, Lali Dhawan and her daughter-in-law Jaanvi Dhawan, Geeta Basra, Reema Jain and her daughter-in-law Anissa Malhotra Jain were snapped arriving at Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's house to observe the festive rituals on Sunday.

Raveena Tandon, who shared pictures of herself dressed in an Anarkali suit earlier in the day, wore the same outfit for the celebrations.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram earlier, Raveena wrote on Instagram, “Happy Karva Chauth to my husband! May you live till eternity. Always be fortunate. A lovely day to celebrate love and our families with our friends, and a winding up with a virtual fast breaking. #karwachauth2022 #karwachauth I fast and pray not only for an unseen god , but also for the living souls that make my life complete,with love and laughter, for their health and happiness forever. Hope you all had a great karwachauth and a greater year ahead”.

Actress Shilpa Shetty dropped a video on Instagram, in which the women, including Mira Kapoor, Rima Jain and Antara Marwah can be seen performing Karwa Chauth puja. "Happy Karvachauth Ladies. Thank you @kapoor.sunita for always organising this so impeccably. Love you," she wrote.