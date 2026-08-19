Hayden Panettiere’s on-off boyfriend was present at the apartment where she died: Report

According to a newly released police report, Hayden Panettiere’s on-and-off boyfriend Brian Hickerson and his brother Zach Hickerson were present at the South Carolina apartment where the actor died over the weekend.
A responding police officer arrived at the Greenville residence on Sunday and was met by the brothers. The officer observed paramedics performing CPR on an unresponsive woman. In the report, the officer noted, “The patient did not seem to have any obvious physical reasons to be unresponsive.”
Despite lifesaving measures, emergency workers declared Hayden dead at 2.31 p.m. While no official cause has been determined, an autopsy revealed no signs of trauma and police noted no signs of foul play.
Hayden and Brian shared a tumultuous relationship for years, marked by allegations of physical abuse. Brian was charged in 2020 with multiple counts of felony abuse and served time after pleading no contest to injuring a partner. In her recent memoir, “This Is Me,” the actor reflected on her decision to "let go of my resentment" and try to forgive him. She wrote, “I wanted Brian to be in jail just long enough to scare him, but not long enough where’d he become a worse person.”
The redacted police report details that the officer spoke with Zach, who confirmed the woman was his brother's girlfriend. “I observed Zach to be very emotional while EMS were working on Hayden," the officer stated. "Brian did not become emotional until EMS declared her officially deceased.”
Wladimir Klitschko, with whom Hayden shared an 11-year-old daughter, released a heartfelt statement. “She built an incredible career through immense talent, while also facing the darker sides of a very demanding industry," Wladimir shared. "Nothing will erase the times we shared or the place she had in our lives.”
The former child star, who gained international fame in television shows such as Heroes and Nashville while battling addiction and depression, would have turned 37 on Friday.