Hayden Panettiere’s on-off boyfriend was present at the apartment where she died: Report

Despite lifesaving measures, emergency workers declared Hayden dead at 2.31 p.m. While no official cause has been determined, an autopsy revealed no signs of trauma and police noted no signs of foul play.

Hayden and Brian shared a tumultuous relationship for years, marked by allegations of physical abuse. Brian was charged in 2020 with multiple counts of felony abuse and served time after pleading no contest to injuring a partner. In her recent memoir, “This Is Me,” the actor reflected on her decision to "let go of my resentment" and try to forgive him. She wrote, “I wanted Brian to be in jail just long enough to scare him, but not long enough where’d he become a worse person.”

The redacted police report details that the officer spoke with Zach, who confirmed the woman was his brother's girlfriend. “I observed Zach to be very emotional while EMS were working on Hayden," the officer stated. "Brian did not become emotional until EMS declared her officially deceased.”