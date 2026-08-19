Study Group actor Hong Min-gi faces dating violence allegations from ex-girlfriend

Rising actor Hong Min-gi, known for his role in TVING's Study Group, is at the centre of a fast-moving controversy after a woman identifying herself only as his ex-girlfriend accused him of dating violence in a series of social media posts early Wednesday.
The accuser, an influencer referred to online only as “A” and said to have around 20,000 followers, took to her Instagram Stories in the early hours of August 19 with a lengthy post detailing accusations against the 24-year-old actor. She said the claims had already been formalised in a legal notice — reportedly titled a Notice of Legal Action Regarding Illegal Criminal Acts — sent to Min-gi through a law firm on July 28.
Among the allegations laid out in her posts and the accompanying legal document:
That Min-gi threw and shattered a soju bottle at her in the street, hurling objects in public in a way she said left her fearful and shaken.
That he called her more than 40 times after suspecting she was seeing a former boyfriend, and allegedly made threatening remarks toward both of them when they later met in person.
Physical assault, including claims that he struck and pushed her shoulder and grabbed her by the neck.
That he secretly accessed her phone and private messages out of what she described as extreme jealousy.
A dangerous driving incident in which she says Hong rode an electric kickboard while intoxicated with her as a passenger, resulting in a crash that left her seriously injured.
After the initial post, A shared a photo of Min-gi to confirm his identity as the person named in her allegations.
Min-gi's agency, Fable Company, was initially difficult to reach for comment, according to multiple Korean outlets. The agency later issued a brief statement denying the claims, saying the allegations were "not true" and that it was internally reviewing the situation before releasing a fuller statement. Hong Min-gi himself has not personally addressed the accusations.
Born in 2002, Min-gi got his start as a child actor playing a younger version of Joo Ji-hoon's character in the drama Love on a Narrow Bridge (also known as Love Your Enemy). Since debuting in 2020, he has built a filmography that includes Study Group, Crushology 101, Dear Thief, Doctor Island Boy and Trigger. He recently wrapped filming on the highly anticipated Study Group Season 2.
As of now, the allegations remain unverified and represent only one side of the account. Neither party has provided independent evidence publicly, and no legal proceedings have been confirmed to have advanced beyond the reported notice.
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