Study Group actor Hong Min-gi faces dating violence allegations from ex-girlfriend

Rising actor Hong Min-gi, known for his role in TVING's Study Group, is at the centre of a fast-moving controversy after a woman identifying herself only as his ex-girlfriend accused him of dating violence in a series of social media posts early Wednesday.

Hong Min-gi dating violence row: What the allegations say

The accuser, an influencer referred to online only as “A” and said to have around 20,000 followers, took to her Instagram Stories in the early hours of August 19 with a lengthy post detailing accusations against the 24-year-old actor. She said the claims had already been formalised in a legal notice — reportedly titled a Notice of Legal Action Regarding Illegal Criminal Acts — sent to Min-gi through a law firm on July 28.