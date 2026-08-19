What is dating violence? Warning signs and red flags in modern relationships

The spectrum of intimate partner abuse extends across multiple behaviours:

Emotional and psychological manipulation

It involves severe jealousy, gaslighting, constant insults, intimidation, obsessive calling and threats of self-harm or violence to instill fear and guilt.

Control and privacy invasion

This encompasses demanding account passwords, tracking a partner’s physical location and reading private messages without consent.

Physical and sexual harm

Spans aggressive grabbing, assault, non-consensual touching and forcing sexual contact after boundaries have been set.

Victims of dating violence frequently struggle to identify abuse because perpetrators tend to oscillate between extreme affection and hostility. This volatile cycle often leads individuals to shoulder unwarranted blame, mistaking possessiveness for genuine care. Recognising that a healthy relationship is rooted in mutual respect—rather than surveillance, fear or emotional manipulation—remains the most vital step toward reclaiming safety and setting decisive boundaries.