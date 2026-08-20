Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to move back to London after stepping down from royal duties 6 years ago

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their royal duties almost six years ago and have not been seen in London or UK a lot thereafter. However, things took a positive turn earlier this year when Prince Harry went to the UK for his social commitments and was joined by Meghan and the children. It also became the happy occasion for the family to reunite with King Charles and Camilla where they met their, now slightly grown up grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet. The meeting was private and no photographs of the occasion were ever released to the media. But somehow the meeting may have worked magic for soon after reported state that the entire family is moving back to the United Kingdom and are expected to settle down in a non-royal residence and continue living like private individuals. The King was informed of this decision over the weekend and so were Prince William and Kate. However, no official response has come from any of them until now.

Away from the United Kingdom

Since the couple stepped down from royal duties in 2020, they have been living in California along with the children. The duo did briefly return to London in 2022 on the occasion of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, but have not been seen anywhere thereafter. The two have also been engaged in explosive interviews, writing a book, Meghan’s own reality show and other social engagements. Moreover, Prince Harry had been fighting legal feuds over security concerns as a non-working royal, a case which he ultimately lost.

The netizens are divided over this decision. While some say its excellent news for the family to return to their homeland, some note that this was the only way out after most of their alternate means of living turned out to be disasters. Good or bed, only time will tell how this chapter fares out for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the entire British Royal family.