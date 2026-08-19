Why Hayden Panettiere's fans want to boycott this skincare brand

Popular actor-musician Hayden Panettiere, passed away at 36, on August 16, 2026. Hayden was found unresponsive, though the official cause of death is yet to be revealed, with toxicology reports still pending and the investigation ongoing. However, authorities have confirmed that there were no signs of foul play or trauma.

Amid this, in a new development to the story, renowned skincare brand Neutrogena is facing a wave of boycott calls. The actor's fans are revisiting her decade-long partnership with the billion-dollar skincare label, which ended on a controversial note in 2016, after the actress revealed about going through postpartum depression.

Neutrogena faces boycott calls after Hayden Panettiere's untimely death

A Reddit post with more than 6,500 upvotes has the comments section filled with people calling to boycott Neutrogena. While some claimed that the brand's products smell foul, others questioned their quality, and one user even reported that its sunscreen gave them contact dermatitis.

Another post on the platform shared a video of Hayden talking about the controversy. The comments section was filled with people calling out the brand for allegedly trying to drop the actor for being open and vocal about her postpartum experience.