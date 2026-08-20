Sunita Ahuja withdraws divorce case against Govinda as manager expresses regret over public drama

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage has been much talked about in the last two years. Earlier today, Sunita was spotted at the Bandra family court in Mumbai with her son, Yashvardhan Ahuja. After this, when a news agency contacted Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, he confirmed that Sunita has finally withdrawn the divorce petition filed against the actor.

Inside Sunita Ahuja’s decision to drop the divorce petition against Govinda

He told the agency, “The petition Sunita ji had filed in the court earlier; she had gone to withdraw it.”

Recently, Sunita had made some serious allegations against Govinda regarding his relationship with the young actress Komal Rani Swarnkar. Reacting to this, Govinda had also dropped a video on social media, warning Sunita to be mindful of her language.

In the clip, Govinda had also asked Sunita not to interfere with his work. He even urged her to refrain from making statements that could damage his reputation, built over the years.