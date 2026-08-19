Sunita Ahuja visits Bandra court amid ugly spat with Govinda as son Yashvardhan loses cool at paps

Amidst an ongoing public feud with her husband and actor Govinda, Sunita Ahuja was spotted arriving at the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai on Wednesday. She was accompanied by their son Yashvardhan Ahuja, who appeared visibly displeased as photographers relentlessly followed the mother-son duo.
The striking public appearance comes at a time when rumours of an impending divorce are heavily circulating online. Things recently escalated between the married couple after Govinda was spotted at an airport with his co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. Sunita reacted strongly to the sighting, openly questioning the actor’s association with the much younger woman. She did not hold back her thoughts and publicly labelled him a ‘sugar daddy’. In response to the harsh comments, he reprimanded her for using abusive language and urged her to be mindful of their family’s reputation in the media.
As they departed the court premises on Wednesday, paparazzi crowded around the pair, prompting a fiercely protective reaction from the young man. Yashvardhan lost his cool and shouted at the photographers to step aside, asking them not to hound his mother. When directly asked by the press what had happened inside the legal building, Yashvardhan loudly and firmly replied, “Nothing.”
Before getting into their waiting car, the media repeatedly questioned Sunita about the exact reason for her sudden visit. Maintaining her trademark humour despite the chaotic and overwhelming situation, she offered a deeply cryptic and sarcastic response. “Birthday manane aaye the (We had come to celebrate a birthday)," she quipped, completely brushing off the serious inquiries before swiftly leaving the scene.
While there is currently no official confirmation regarding any divorce filings, the family court visit has inevitably intensified speculation about the fragile state of their marriage. Unverified reports from earlier in the year suggested she had previously moved to file for separation. However, neither Govinda nor his wife has issued a formal statement confirming a permanent split, leaving fans and the public to guess what truly lies ahead for the famous couple. For now, the bitter rift continues to unfold directly in the public eye.