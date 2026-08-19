Sunita Ahuja visits Bandra court amid ugly spat with Govinda as son Yashvardhan loses cool at paps

Amidst an ongoing public feud with her husband and actor Govinda, Sunita Ahuja was spotted arriving at the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai on Wednesday. She was accompanied by their son Yashvardhan Ahuja, who appeared visibly displeased as photographers relentlessly followed the mother-son duo.

Yashvardhan loses his cool as photographers swarm his mother

The striking public appearance comes at a time when rumours of an impending divorce are heavily circulating online. Things recently escalated between the married couple after Govinda was spotted at an airport with his co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. Sunita reacted strongly to the sighting, openly questioning the actor’s association with the much younger woman. She did not hold back her thoughts and publicly labelled him a ‘sugar daddy’. In response to the harsh comments, he reprimanded her for using abusive language and urged her to be mindful of their family’s reputation in the media.