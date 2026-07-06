Sunita Ahuja and Ram Kapoor demand exit from Lock Upp after explosive food row

The tension inside the Lock Upp jail reached a boiling point after contestants exhausted their weekly budget, leading to an intense 12-hour starvation period and a full-blown rebellion. Sunita Ahuja, the wife of Bollywood star Govinda, completely lost her cool over the quality of the survival food provided, leading to an emotional meltdown where she demanded an immediate exit from the reality show.
The drama unfolded when inmates were sent clear vegetable soup as survival rations. Sunita, 59, fiercely criticised the meal, using explicit language and comparing the taste of the soup to “cow's piss”. Refusing to touch the food, she urged her fellow contestants to stand with her in protest, stating that she could not bear to see everyone go hungry.
Popular television actor Ram Kapoor joined the protest, refusing to consume his own full meal tray out of solidarity with the starving contestants. Ram expressed that eating while others were given “rubbish” would cause him to lose self-respect, declaring that the intense gameplay was no longer right for him.
The following morning, the situation escalated during a breakfast task where contestants had to answer general knowledge questions to earn food. Sunita broke down in tears, refusing to participate or eat. She emotionally recalled that her husband, whom she affectionately calls ‘Chi Chi’, had warned her not to join the series. Expressing a deep desire to return home to her children, she stated she would rather fall sick than remain treated like “trash” by the producers.
Show host Riteish Deshmukh later intervened to address the crisis, explaining that the contestants should have managed their “kharchaa paani” allowance better instead of buying luxury items. Although Riteish assured Sunita that her medical needs were being monitored by nutritionists, both she and Ram remained adamant about wanting to be evicted, citing severe emotional distress and physical unease.