Sunita Ahuja and Ram Kapoor demand exit from Lock Upp after explosive food row

Popular television actor Ram Kapoor joined the protest, refusing to consume his own full meal tray out of solidarity with the starving contestants. Ram expressed that eating while others were given “rubbish” would cause him to lose self-respect, declaring that the intense gameplay was no longer right for him.

The following morning, the situation escalated during a breakfast task where contestants had to answer general knowledge questions to earn food. Sunita broke down in tears, refusing to participate or eat. She emotionally recalled that her husband, whom she affectionately calls ‘Chi Chi’, had warned her not to join the series. Expressing a deep desire to return home to her children, she stated she would rather fall sick than remain treated like “trash” by the producers.

Show host Riteish Deshmukh later intervened to address the crisis, explaining that the contestants should have managed their “kharchaa paani” allowance better instead of buying luxury items. Although Riteish assured Sunita that her medical needs were being monitored by nutritionists, both she and Ram remained adamant about wanting to be evicted, citing severe emotional distress and physical unease.