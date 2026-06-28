Sunita Ahuja's shocking Lock Upp revelation about Govinda's affairs sparks debate on marriage and loyalty

The premiere episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa turned unexpectedly explosive when Sunita Ahuja — wife of Bollywood’s eternal Hero No. 1, Govinda — decided to pull the curtain back on her marriage. In what instantly became the most talked-about moment of the night, Sunita addressed long-circulating rumours about Govinda’s alleged affairs, admitting that infidelity was very much a part of their relationship history.

Sunita Ahuja says Govinda's affairs tested their marriage for years

“Chi Chi had many affairs,” she said matter-of-factly, referring to Govinda by his nickname. She said, “When you love someone, you have to tolerate everything.” And just like that, the nostalgia-coated image of Bollywood’s forever-funny dancing superstar collided with the reality-TV confession era.

The revelation came during a conversation with hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, after Farah brought up Sunita’s earlier statement that she would want “a son like Govinda, not a husband like him.”