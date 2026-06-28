Sunita Ahuja's shocking Lock Upp revelation about Govinda's affairs sparks debate on marriage and loyalty

The premiere episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa turned unexpectedly explosive when Sunita Ahuja — wife of Bollywood’s eternal Hero No. 1, Govinda — decided to pull the curtain back on her marriage. In what instantly became the most talked-about moment of the night, Sunita addressed long-circulating rumours about Govinda’s alleged affairs, admitting that infidelity was very much a part of their relationship history.
“Chi Chi had many affairs,” she said matter-of-factly, referring to Govinda by his nickname. She said, “When you love someone, you have to tolerate everything.” And just like that, the nostalgia-coated image of Bollywood’s forever-funny dancing superstar collided with the reality-TV confession era.
The revelation came during a conversation with hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, after Farah brought up Sunita’s earlier statement that she would want “a son like Govinda, not a husband like him.”
Sunita explained that despite the affairs, despite the chaos, despite what she implied were years of emotional compromise, she still believes Govinda possesses qualities that make him a good human being and family man.
Bollywood marriages have always been glamorous outside, silent inside. Sunita ripped through that contract with the confidence of someone who no longer cares about preserving illusion.
Over the past year, she has increasingly spoken with startling frankness in interviews, hinting at turbulence in her marriage. Earlier this year, she even joked that at his age, he should probably retire from any romantic adventures altogether.
Ironically, even while exposing the messiness, she continued to defend Govinda in her own way. According to Sunita, love and loyalty are not clean concepts. In her worldview, staying through betrayal almost becomes proof of commitment.
Some viewers praised her candour, calling it one of the rare moments of unfiltered truth in celebrity television. Others questioned why women are still expected to 'tolerate everything' in marriages — especially when the husband happens to be famous.
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