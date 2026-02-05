Sunita Ahuja set to debut in Bollywood

In a shocking twist, Sunita Ahuja, wife of Bollywood veteran Govinda, is said to be gearing up for her maiden entry into the film industry. Emerging out of the shadow of Govinda’s long-standing success, Sunita is said to have signed her maiden project with Balaji Motion Pictures, the giant production house headed by Ekta Kapoor.
Although the details of the project, including the genre and title, are strictly under wraps, it is learnt that Sunita will be playing a crucial role in the film. It is learnt that she is set to undergo a 20-day shoot, which is a clear indication of her efforts to carve out a separate identity for herself.
This professional achievement comes at a time when the couple is under intense media scrutiny. The couple, who have been married since 1987, have long been known to be one of the most stable pairs in the industry. However, the past few months have been quite eventful for them, with rumors of adultery and divorce doing the rounds.
To address the speculations earlier, Sunita has labelled herself as a "random girl" in search of peace and not an actress. She had hoped for a peaceful 2026, focusing on having a happy family life. However, she also made headlines for her blunt statements about her husband, praising Govinda as a son and a brother but calling him a negligent husband because of his dedication to his profession.
With her children Tina and Yashvardhan already venturing into the entertainment industry, Sunita's decision to join the industry brings the whole family into the limelight of Bollywood. Whether this new development brings her the peace she wishes for or just adds to the limelight is yet to be seen.