Did Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia break up? Here’s what the viral photo actually shows

There have been fresh rumours regarding Kriti Sanon and her relationship with the businessman Kabir Bahia since a viral picture of Kabir with a lady other than his rumoured girlfriend was posted online. The gossip suggested that Kabir and Kriti had ended their secret affair, but some insiders are saying that these rumours are baseless.

Viral photo of Kabir Bahia puts Kriti Sanon’s relationship rumours in spotlight

Kriti Sanon is currently having no breakup drama, as the recent viral pic of Kabir Bahia with the other girl has been cleared by sources close to him. According to the source, the lady in the picture is a relative of Kabir Bahia and is like his sister to him. It is further reported that the pic has been circulated incorrectly.