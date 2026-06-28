Did Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia break up? Here’s what the viral photo actually shows

There have been fresh rumours regarding Kriti Sanon and her relationship with the businessman Kabir Bahia since a viral picture of Kabir with a lady other than his rumoured girlfriend was posted online. The gossip suggested that Kabir and Kriti had ended their secret affair, but some insiders are saying that these rumours are baseless.
Kriti Sanon is currently having no breakup drama, as the recent viral pic of Kabir Bahia with the other girl has been cleared by sources close to him. According to the source, the lady in the picture is a relative of Kabir Bahia and is like his sister to him. It is further reported that the pic has been circulated incorrectly.
Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia have been seen together several times, which has only served to strengthen the rumour mill about their possible romantic affair. Apparently, Kriti and Kabir went to Greece during the celebration of her birthday, adding credence to the gossip that has been doing the rounds.
Kabir Bahia was even present during the intimate wedding ceremonies of Nupur Sanon, further fuelling public interest in their possible relationship. In addition to all this, Kriti and Kabir have also been seen enjoying dinner dates as well as attending family gatherings.
The latest movie of Kriti Sanon, titled Cocktail 2, has recently been released in cinemas, and it represents an important professional achievement for her amidst the existing speculations. The movie has been made by Homi Adajania and stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.
It is presented as the spiritual successor of the movie Cocktail, which was released in 2012, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. This project garnered much attention due to its star-studded cast, but failed miserably when it came to the script and screenplay.
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