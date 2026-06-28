Akanksha Chamola reveals divorce from Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp season 2

Akanksha shared that even their families were of the opinion that they should spend some time away from each other. She said that things have not been good between her and Gaurav ever since the latter participated in Bigg Boss 19.

“All this has been going on since Bigg Boss 19. Gaurav’s parents and my parents told us to stay separately for some time. It happens sometimes that when you stay away, you realise each other’s importance,” Akansha said.

Akansha also said that since Gaurav and she are still on talking terms, many believed that they would eventually find their way back to each other. Gaurav and Akanksha tied the knot in 2016 after dating for some time and have been married for 9 years.