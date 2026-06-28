Akanksha Chamola reveals divorce from Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp season 2

The second season of the show Lock Upp has opened with the sensational news of television actor Gaurav Khanna and his wife Akanksha Chamola, heading for a divorce.
Akanksha revealed on the show that she and Gaurav have been living separately for the past year.
She said, “Gaurav Khanna and I are getting divorced. We have been living separately for the past one year. People don’t know about this yet. This is a decision we have both taken. We have been talking about it for the past one year.”
Akanksha added that there is no bitterness between them. She shared that down the line, they realised that they wanted different things from life.
“There is nothing bad between Gaurav and me. We still talk to each other, but we feel that we are not right for each other as partners. That is because we both want different things in life,” she said.
Refreshing your memory, during Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav had talked about his wish to embrace fatherhood, while revealing that Akanksha was not ready to be a mother.
Akanksha shared that even their families were of the opinion that they should spend some time away from each other. She said that things have not been good between her and Gaurav ever since the latter participated in Bigg Boss 19.
“All this has been going on since Bigg Boss 19. Gaurav’s parents and my parents told us to stay separately for some time. It happens sometimes that when you stay away, you realise each other’s importance,” Akansha said.
Akansha also said that since Gaurav and she are still on talking terms, many believed that they would eventually find their way back to each other. Gaurav and Akanksha tied the knot in 2016 after dating for some time and have been married for 9 years.