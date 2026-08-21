Arjun Bijlani involved in car accident ahead of Chumbak release

Arjun Bijlani suffered a mishap days before the release of his web series, Chumbak on Netflix. The actor reportedly met with a car accident while promotions for the show were on. Fortunately, he is safe and was not injured.
Indian actor Arjun Bijlani was involved in a car accident while he was on his way to promote his upcoming comedy series, Chumbak, on Indian Game Show. The actor was not alone in the car, but thankfully, nobody was injured and are all doing fine, according to reports.
After the small scare, the 43-year-old actor has jumped back right into work, and is gearing for the release of Chumbak, which will premiere on Netflix on Friday, August 28, 2026.
Chumbak has been directed, written as well as co-produced by Aatish Kapadia. According to the official description, the comedy series is about "five quirky families navigate life as neighbours in Chumbak Colony, where chaotic conflicts and hilarious antics turn each day into a new chapter."
Arjun is part of a stellar cast that also includes Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Manasi Parekh, Sumeet Vyas, Sandeepa Dhar, Sumeet Raghavan, Anant V. Joshi, Amyra Dastur, Delnaaz Irani and Atul Kumar.
The "feel-good multi-generational comedy" is arriving on Netflix with huge expectations. Tanya Bami, the Series Head of Netflix India said in a statement, "Chumbak is our latest offering in the comedy genre...In our lives today, our neighbours become our extended family and JD & Aatish have created a world to bring this community, its bonds, its oddities, and its dynamics to life!"
"We hope the world of Chumbak and its magnetic characters will feel familiar and lived in as they go through their life grappling with themes like contemporary marriages, modern day parenting, ageing friends and life as a community", she added.
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