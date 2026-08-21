Arjun Bijlani involved in car accident ahead of Chumbak release

Arjun Bijlani suffered a mishap days before the release of his web series, Chumbak on Netflix. The actor reportedly met with a car accident while promotions for the show were on. Fortunately, he is safe and was not injured.

Arjun Bijlani is safe after meeting with an accident

Indian actor Arjun Bijlani was involved in a car accident while he was on his way to promote his upcoming comedy series, Chumbak, on Indian Game Show. The actor was not alone in the car, but thankfully, nobody was injured and are all doing fine, according to reports.