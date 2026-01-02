Arjun Bijlani’s father-in-law passes away at 73

The New Year has started on a sad note for famous television actor Arjun Bijlani and his wife, Neha Swami. The family is in a state of mourning because of the sudden death of Neha’s father, Rakesh Chandra Swami, who passed away in the morning of January 1, 2026. He was 73.
The unfortunate event befell him unexpectedly in what seemed to be a normal day. According to family members, Mr. Swami himself exclaimed that “he is fit and fine on 29th of December 2025.” But in the process of arranging his dinner, he had a sudden stroke in the brain and collapsed. He was immediately rushed to Bellevue Hospital in Mumbai and admitted to the ICU on life support. But in spite of the best efforts of the doctors, the unfortunate patient departed on Thursday morning.
Being the occasion of the new year, Arjun and Neha had decided to spend their holidays in Dubai. However, hearing the tragic news of his ailing health, they decided to return to Mumbai. Since the news was breaking, they had no choice but to travel back to their hometown.
The funeral, which took place on Thursday afternoon at a crematorium in Mumbai, saw Arjun Bijlani being clearly distressed. The actor, who lost his father at a tender age, has been very close to his father-in-law, often calling him his second father. Pictures emanating from the funeral indicated that Arjun was battling to hold back tears as he tried to console his son, Ayaan, while being by the side of his devastated wife.
Some well-known personalities from the television world were also present for the final rites to bid her their goodbyes. Nia Sharma, a close friend of the actress, was seen consoling the family members, while actresses Chetna Pande and Kanika Mann were also spotted saying their final goodbyes.
Rakesh Chandra Swami is survived by his daughter Neha, and his son Nishank Swami and a distraught family. In a industry filled with condolence messages from all quarters, it is a somber reminder of the transience of life.