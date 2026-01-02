Arjun Bijlani’s father-in-law passes away at 73

The New Year has started on a sad note for famous television actor Arjun Bijlani and his wife, Neha Swami. The family is in a state of mourning because of the sudden death of Neha’s father, Rakesh Chandra Swami, who passed away in the morning of January 1, 2026. He was 73.

Rakesh Chandra Swami passes away

The unfortunate event befell him unexpectedly in what seemed to be a normal day. According to family members, Mr. Swami himself exclaimed that “he is fit and fine on 29th of December 2025.” But in the process of arranging his dinner, he had a sudden stroke in the brain and collapsed. He was immediately rushed to Bellevue Hospital in Mumbai and admitted to the ICU on life support. But in spite of the best efforts of the doctors, the unfortunate patient departed on Thursday morning.

Being the occasion of the new year, Arjun and Neha had decided to spend their holidays in Dubai. However, hearing the tragic news of his ailing health, they decided to return to Mumbai. Since the news was breaking, they had no choice but to travel back to their hometown.