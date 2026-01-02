Makers reveal the first look poster of Spirit, starring Triptii Dimri and Prabhas

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is back with another raw, intense and climactic film Spirit. As the world geared up for 2026, the director of Animal surprised his fans with the first look of his much-anticipated upcoming movie Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri.

This has been generating quite the buzz after Vanga and the producer Bhushan Kumar marked the new year with this reveal, which almost creates a pattern of Vanga releasing first looks on the new year, as he had done with the Ranbir Kapoor starrer film Animal.

Spirit starring Prabhas: Sandeep Reddy Vanga unveils first look

The first look of the movie shows a bruised Prabhas with bandages sprawled across his back, shoulders and his hands, holding on to a glass of alcohol in white pyjamas and Tripti in a grey somber saree, helping him light a cigarette. Prabhas’s long hair, broad body frame and heavy beard have the audience hinting at a darker, more intense character than what he has usually played on screen. The poster’s sombre colour palette does not portray calm and peace, but it reminds the audience of gritty, brooding and solemn themes.