Makers reveal the first look poster of Spirit, starring Triptii Dimri and Prabhas

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is back with another raw, intense and climactic film Spirit. As the world geared up for 2026, the director of Animal surprised his fans with the first look of his much-anticipated upcoming movie Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri.
This has been generating quite the buzz after Vanga and the producer Bhushan Kumar marked the new year with this reveal, which almost creates a pattern of Vanga releasing first looks on the new year, as he had done with the Ranbir Kapoor starrer film Animal.
The first look of the movie shows a bruised Prabhas with bandages sprawled across his back, shoulders and his hands, holding on to a glass of alcohol in white pyjamas and Tripti in a grey somber saree, helping him light a cigarette. Prabhas’s long hair, broad body frame and heavy beard have the audience hinting at a darker, more intense character than what he has usually played on screen. The poster’s sombre colour palette does not portray calm and peace, but it reminds the audience of gritty, brooding and solemn themes.
Vanga and Prabhas fans seem visibly excited about this movie, which marks Prabhas and Vanga’s first collaboration in the film industry. The early graphics indicate that Spirit is also set to follow in the footsteps of Vanga's signature style, just like Animal and Arjun Reddy. It seems to have severely flawed protagonists and emotionally complex relationships they share. Post starring in multiple action dramas and period dramas, Prabhas is exploring a role that appears to be more character-driven.
Triptti Dimri, who is very well known for her performances in Bulbul, Qala and Dhadak 2, is also expected to bring in emotional depth and power to the story. With her recent movie Dhadak 2, Triptii has succeeded in delivering emotionally raw, heart-touching and gut-wrenching performances.
Although the plot, supporting cast and release schedule remain under wraps, the first look has generated a lot of discussion throughout social media. According to sources, the film is presently in pre-production, and film schedules will soon be revealed.
(Story by Anoushka Nag)