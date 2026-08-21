Belgium’s Prince Lauren legally recognises former car salesman as his royal son

Belgium’s Prince Laurent has officially and legally recognised 26-year-old former car salesman Clément Vandenkerckhove as his biological son and heir. The discreet town hall ceremony quietly brought Clément into the royal family, bringing an end to over two decades of speculation and granting him formal prince status.

Belgium’s Prince Laurent legally recognises adult son

Clément is the child of Laurent and Belgian singer Iris Vandenkerckhove, widely known by her stage name Wendy Van Wanten, born before Laurent married Princess Claire in 2003. Although whispers surrounded his parentage for years, Clément only discovered his royal heritage at 16. He eventually reached out to his biological father directly, initiating private conversations and a DNA test that confirmed a 99.5 percent match.