Belgium’s Prince Lauren legally recognises former car salesman as his royal son

Belgium’s Prince Laurent has officially and legally recognised 26-year-old former car salesman Clément Vandenkerckhove as his biological son and heir. The discreet town hall ceremony quietly brought Clément into the royal family, bringing an end to over two decades of speculation and granting him formal prince status.
Clément is the child of Laurent and Belgian singer Iris Vandenkerckhove, widely known by her stage name Wendy Van Wanten, born before Laurent married Princess Claire in 2003. Although whispers surrounded his parentage for years, Clément only discovered his royal heritage at 16. He eventually reached out to his biological father directly, initiating private conversations and a DNA test that confirmed a 99.5 percent match.
"We went to the hospital together and I remember him saying 'I'll go first so you're feeling at ease'," Clément recalled of the experience. Laurent also addressed the paternity publicly, stating, "With this announcement, I acknowledge that I am the biological father of Clement Vandenkerckhove. We have spoken openly and honestly about this in recent years."
While this legal milestone makes Clément an heir to Laurent’s private estate alongside half-siblings Princess Louise, Prince Nicolas and Prince Aymeric, his day-to-day life will remain largely unchanged. Because he was born outside a government-approved marriage, he will not receive a public royal allowance, perform official state duties or enter the line of succession to the Belgian throne.
Clément remains grounded and undecided about adopting the royal Saxe-Coburg surname, preferring to honour his mother's role in his upbringing. "I might want to do that, but I am proud of the name Vandenkerckhove," he explained. "If I were to sacrifice that family name, it would be a betrayal of everything my mother has done for me." For both father and son, the recognition offers long-awaited personal closure and authentic connection above ceremonial pomp.