Barbara Eden mourns Shelley Fabares, recalls their Oahu days

Barbara Eden is remembering her longtime friend and screen partner Shelley Fabares following the actress's death over the weekend. Shelley, best known to generations of television viewers as Mary Stone on The Donna Reed Show and as one of Elvis Presley's most frequent leading ladies, died Saturday, August 22, in Los Angeles. She was 82. Her husband, actor Mike Farrell, confirmed that she passed away surrounded by loved ones.

Barbara Eden and Shelley Fabares shared the screen in 1964

On Monday, the 95-year-old Eden turned to Instagram to pay tribute to her old friend, opening with a simple expression of grief: “Oh goodness, what can I say about Shelley Fabares. Dear sweet Shelley. I learned just now of her passing on Saturday. While I'm saddened by the news, I am filled with happy memories of filming “Ride the Wild Surf” with her, Susan Hart and all the boys! Shelley truly was a sweet, good girl. In the acting world you never know what type of people your fellow castmates may be when you start a project. It's always a treat when you find yourself among good, happy people. Us girls all shared a little bungalow on Oahu together and it was more fun than work! The whole group of us were having a ball! My thoughts and condolences to Shelley's husband Mike Farrell and their loved ones. Shelley was a darling woman, a lovely actress and a wonderful singer.”