Why Florence Pugh’s East of Eden is more than another literary adaptation?

The series also has more time to explore the wider story. It follows the Trask family across several decades, from the American Civil War to the First World War. A seven-episode series gives the characters more room to develop than a single film would.

There is another reason this adaptation is special.

Zoe’s grandfather — filmmaker Elia Kazan — directed the famous 1955 film version of East of Eden, which starred James Dean.

More than 70 years later, Zoe is returning to the same story. But she is taking a different approach. The earlier film covered only part of Steinbeck’s novel, while the new series has more time to explore the book and its characters.

That makes this East of Eden more than a remake. Zoe is returning to a story that has already played an important part in her family’s history.