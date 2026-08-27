Bigg Boss 20: Rhiya Ahir responds to claims that she's not an activist

Rhiya Ahir has countered criticism over her participation in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 20. She came into the limelight when she stopped a police vehicle in Mumbai amid a protest over the leak of NEET question papers. She quickly found visibility, and although she had a pre-established fan following on Instagram with 300K+ followers, her possible appearance in the upcoming Bigg Boss 20 can be a turning point in her career.

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 20, Salman Khan introduces a ‘vardaan’ that gives viewers the power to choose between two special contestants and this time the face-off is between Rhiya Ahir and Love Gill.

Some viewers accused Rhiya of joining the protest for the purpose of gaining fame and appearing in the show hosted by Salman Khan.

'Paapi pet ko bhi paalna hain': Rhiya Ahir defends answers to all the critics

The makers of Bigg Boss 20 have unveiled their Fans Ka Faisla campaign, where fans can cast their votes using the app of the TV show. The contestant who gets the maximum number of votes will participate in the reality show.