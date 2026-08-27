Bigg Boss 20: Rhiya Ahir responds to claims that she's not an activist

Rhiya Ahir has countered criticism over her participation in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 20. She came into the limelight when she stopped a police vehicle in Mumbai amid a protest over the leak of NEET question papers. She quickly found visibility, and although she had a pre-established fan following on Instagram with 300K+ followers, her possible appearance in the upcoming Bigg Boss 20 can be a turning point in her career.
In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 20, Salman Khan introduces a ‘vardaan’ that gives viewers the power to choose between two special contestants and this time the face-off is between Rhiya Ahir and Love Gill.
Some viewers accused Rhiya of joining the protest for the purpose of gaining fame and appearing in the show hosted by Salman Khan.
The makers of Bigg Boss 20 have unveiled their Fans Ka Faisla campaign, where fans can cast their votes using the app of the TV show. The contestant who gets the maximum number of votes will participate in the reality show.
In response to the criticism, Rhiya Ahir commented on her post where she explained why she decided to join the protest. In the video, she stated that she was not a professional activist. She was just a part of one protest that became famous. Rhiya then humorously said, “Paapi pet ko bhi paalna hain.”
She also pointed out that if she defended herself, people would think that she was trying to play 'the victim card.' Rhiya emphasized that she had not earned even one rupee from the video. She was an actor in theatre before this incident. Rhiya Ahir had been doing theatre for 13 years.
Rhiya said that in her opinion it was the correct thing to do at that time. She further stated that there would be nothing wrong in following up on those avenues if they were created throughout the whole event. She further added, “Being true to myself is what I did in the front of the van."
Apart from being an actress, Rhiya Ahir is also an entrepreneur, model, and music video artist. She owns a handcrafted apparel label and has done music videos in the past. Bigg Boss 20 is set to air on September 6 on Colors TV.