Bigg Boss 20: Rajat Bedi, Jennifer Winget, Niti Taylor confirmed? Here's what we know

Certain reports have claimed the name of 6 contestants who are allegedly set to participate. This is the first times certain names have been linked to the show. The six names are:

1. Rajat Bedi

2. Aryan Kelvin

3. Zayn Saifi

4. Ashish Chanchlani

5. Jennifer Winget

6. Niti Taylor

It is, however, important to note that the names have not been officially confirmed yet but the excitement is building up and the internet already has opinions about these reported contestants. While some think the news is fake, others are excited to see names like Ashish Chanchlani and Jennifer Winget.

Reports have also claimed that many other celebrities are still in talks with the producers of the show. Sources close to Bigg Boss 20 and other insiders have reportedly claim these six names are confirmed to be participating.

Bigg Boss 20 has been scheduled to premiere on September 6, 2026. The reality television show will be broadcast on Colours and can be streamed on JioHotstar. Fans are excited to see the drama return along with host Salman Khan.