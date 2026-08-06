Bigg Boss Bangla season 3 promo drops, featuring Sourav Ganguly as host

Sourav Ganguly just dropped the very first promo of Bigg Boss Bangla. The former Indian cricketer will be hosting the reality show this year as the show arrives with a brand new look.
Sourav Ganguly is all set to host the third season of Bigg Boss Bangla as the reality show comes back to Bengal's televisions after a 10-year hiatus. Fans have been excited for the show which is expected to have a new avatar this time.
Although the promotional video of the show has dropped, there is no release date or a confirmed list of contestants. While there is no official news, a list of possible participants include Jeetu Kamal, Lagnajita Chakraborty, Sayak Chakraborty, Nussrat Jahan, Payel Sarkar, Sudipta Banerjee, Neel Bhattacharya and Trina Saha. According to some reports, most of these people have been approached while some have turned down initial offers.
Sourav shared the promo on his Facebook profile, captioning the video, "I'm thrilled to be hosting Bigg Boss Bangla! It's a brand-new challenge, a different arena, and I'm excited to embark on this incredible journey with all of you. Get ready for drama, entertainment, surprises, and plenty of unforgettable moments. See you soon inside the Bigg Boss house!"
While the fans were excited after the promo release, they are still awaiting a broadcast date as well as contestants reveal. While the crucial information is awaited, fans are ready for the drama to begin as soon as possible. The reality show will be broadcast on Star Jalsha and can be streamed on Jio Hotstar.
Sourav Ganguly becomes the third ever host of Bigg Boss Bangla after actors Mithun Chakraborty and Jeet. The first season had aired back in 2013 while the second season had its run in 2016.
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