Bigg Boss Bangla season 3 promo drops, featuring Sourav Ganguly as host

Sourav Ganguly just dropped the very first promo of Bigg Boss Bangla. The former Indian cricketer will be hosting the reality show this year as the show arrives with a brand new look.

Here's what you need to know about Bigg Boss Bangla season 3

Sourav Ganguly is all set to host the third season of Bigg Boss Bangla as the reality show comes back to Bengal's televisions after a 10-year hiatus. Fans have been excited for the show which is expected to have a new avatar this time.