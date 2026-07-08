The story behind Sourav Ganguly’s iconic shirtless Lord’s celebration as biopic poster drops

The first-look poster for the biographical sports drama Dada has officially dropped on cricket legend Sourav Ganguly’s birthday, featuring actor Rajkummar Rao recreating one of the most explosive images in sporting history. The striking visual shows Rajkummar on the balcony of Lord’s Cricket Ground, aggressively swirling his team jersey above his head. Whilst the announcement has thrilled fans, the imagery itself holds deep cultural significance, marking the exact moment Indian cricket shed its polite, passive image for a fierce new identity.
To understand why this moment is so iconic, one must travel back to the NatWest Series final in July 2002. Chasing a mammoth target of 326 runs against England at the traditionalist ‘Home of Cricket’, a young Indian side pulled off a miraculous victory from the jaws of defeat. As the winning runs were scored, Sourav stripped off his team jersey on the hallowed Lord’s balcony, waving it wildly in a display of raw, unfiltered emotion.
This was not just random exuberance; it was a calculated act of defiance. Months earlier, English all-rounder Andrew Flintoff had celebrated a victory by stripping off his jersey and running across the field in Mumbai. Sourav, known for his uncompromising leadership, waited for the perfect stage to settle the score. By mimicking the gesture at the most conservative venue in the sport, he shattered the stuffy elitism long associated with the game.
Before this historic win, Indian cricket was often perceived as technically gifted but easily intimidated overseas. Sourav's fiery celebration signalled to the world that his team would no longer back down. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and scheduled for a theatrical release on May 14, 2027, the film aims to capture this precise shift in the national psyche. The iconic image on the poster reminds audiences of the day a captain taught an entire country how to fight back and win on global soil.