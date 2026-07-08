The story behind Sourav Ganguly’s iconic shirtless Lord’s celebration as biopic poster drops

The first-look poster for the biographical sports drama Dada has officially dropped on cricket legend Sourav Ganguly’s birthday, featuring actor Rajkummar Rao recreating one of the most explosive images in sporting history. The striking visual shows Rajkummar on the balcony of Lord’s Cricket Ground, aggressively swirling his team jersey above his head. Whilst the announcement has thrilled fans, the imagery itself holds deep cultural significance, marking the exact moment Indian cricket shed its polite, passive image for a fierce new identity.

Why a single waived jersey at the Home of Cricket redefined a nation’s sporting mindset

To understand why this moment is so iconic, one must travel back to the NatWest Series final in July 2002. Chasing a mammoth target of 326 runs against England at the traditionalist ‘Home of Cricket’, a young Indian side pulled off a miraculous victory from the jaws of defeat. As the winning runs were scored, Sourav stripped off his team jersey on the hallowed Lord’s balcony, waving it wildly in a display of raw, unfiltered emotion.