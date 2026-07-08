How Egyptians created the world's first synthetic colour

The history of Egyptian blue pigment dates back to 2500 BC, when the Egyptians discovered the first man-made colour. In contrast to using blue stones like lapis lazuli, this colour was manufactured following a carefully designed process.

Manufacturers combined quartz sand, a compound of copper, lime or limestone, and an alkali such as natron or plant ash, heating the mixture to temperatures ranging from 850°C to 1,000°C. This resulted in the formation of calcium copper silicate, referred to as cuprorivaite, which could be ground into powder form for making paints.

How Egyptian blue was made in the ancient times

The production process involved meticulous planning. The first step was the acquisition of silica sand, limestone or chalk containing calcium, copper-based minerals like malachite or azurite, and natron. The above materials were then ground finely, weighed accurately in specific ratios, pressed into little cakes, and inserted into clay containers.