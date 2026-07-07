What The Walls Remember: Subhakar Tadi’s art traces the shifting literature of the masses on urban surfaces

Every city has its unofficial record keepers. They’re found on walls where posters are pasted over one another, where slogans fade beneath fresh coats of paint, where graffiti appears overnight and disappears by morning. These surfaces rarely make it into official histories, yet they preserve a running account of conflict, aspiration and everyday life. It is this overlooked archive that Subhakar Tadi returns to in Writings on the Wall.

A living archive of conflict, aspiration and everyday routines

Opening at Akara Contemporary, the exhibition draws on the visual language of the street without attempting to replicate it. Subhakar’s large-scale paintings gather fragments of urban life, torn posters, political slogans, graffiti and fading advertisements, then reconstruct them into imagined landscapes where public history and private experience occupy the same frame. The result feels less like documentation than an act of close reading.