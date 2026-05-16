Tanya Maniktala is reportedly playing Dona Ganguly’s character in Sourav Ganguly's biopic

With the confirmation of Tanya Maniktala for Dona Ganguly’s role in the film, the filming of Sourav Ganguly's biopic is finally starting. Rajkummar Rao plays the lead role, with filming at a massive recreated Eden Gardens. This biopic about Sourav Ganguly is highly anticipated by the cricketing community, as it highlights the journey through great travails of his sporting success, along with his long-standing relationship with his wife Dona Ganguly.

Sourav Ganguly's biopic brings Rajkummar Rao and Tanya Maniktala together

Rajkummar Rao has been transformed completely for the character of Sourav Ganguly. It is believed that he has put on some weight and worked on Sourav’s body language to suit his personality. Prior to Tanya becoming part of the movie, the name of Mimi Chakraborty, Isha Saha and Amrita Chattopadhyay came floating around. According to the rumors, Mukesh Chhabra, who had served as the casting director of the movie, had initially wanted Mimi for the role.