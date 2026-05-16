Tanya Maniktala is reportedly playing Dona Ganguly’s character in Sourav Ganguly's biopic

With the confirmation of Tanya Maniktala for Dona Ganguly’s role in the film, the filming of Sourav Ganguly's biopic is finally starting. Rajkummar Rao plays the lead role, with filming at a massive recreated Eden Gardens. This biopic about Sourav Ganguly is highly anticipated by the cricketing community, as it highlights the journey through great travails of his sporting success, along with his long-standing relationship with his wife Dona Ganguly.
Rajkummar Rao has been transformed completely for the character of Sourav Ganguly. It is believed that he has put on some weight and worked on Sourav’s body language to suit his personality. Prior to Tanya becoming part of the movie, the name of Mimi Chakraborty, Isha Saha and Amrita Chattopadhyay came floating around. According to the rumors, Mukesh Chhabra, who had served as the casting director of the movie, had initially wanted Mimi for the role.
Sourav and Dona Ganguly were friends since childhood who came from the same locality in Kolkata. Gradually, their friendship evolved into love when they were in their teens. As a matter of routine, Sourav used to take an alternative route to go to play football, so that he could walk past Dona’s house. Once, while playing badminton with his friends, his shuttle fell within Dona’s premises.
However, Sourav and Dona had their romance under the covers since the Ganguly family and the Roy family had many issues with each other and were not okay with their romance. Meanwhile, during this phase, Sourav created history by hitting a century on his debut in Tests for India at Lords, England. On coming back from his tour, Sourav felt ready to get married to Dona. They got married in secrecy at a friend’s place with the assistance of another Ranji cricketer friend, Banerjee. Eventually, they broke the news to their respective families, who then accepted their union in February 1, 1997.