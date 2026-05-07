How do IPL teams make crores even when they lose? A CA breaks down the business

This massive sum of money is shared by all the teams which means that the teams already have ₹425 to ₹500 crore in their wallet even before ticket sales, sponsor contracts, winning matches and qualifying for the playoff stages. All thanks to the BCCI Central Revenue Pool.

Now that the financial cushion is soft and fluffy, add the sponsorship revenue. Parashari says franchises like RCB, CSK and MI earn an extra ₹150–300 crore in sponsorships alone, such as jersey sponsors, sleeve branding, digital campaigns and more.

A logo on a jersey seen by 30 million people on Instagram is worth more than a trophy sitting in an empty room. And so, even though RCB has a dusty trophy cabinet, it doesn't really affect their business. It is still one of the most valuable franchises, thanks to its immense fanbase, which gives them engagement and attention and, automatically, brand power.

Moreover, they have Virat Kohli. With a staggering social media following, his fan attention fuels the giant engine of the RCB no matter how poorly they perform.

There is more to come, the most important being the Matchday revenue. If you’ve ever purchased a ₹3,000 ticket for a seat and another ₹500 for a cold drink and a bucket of popcorn, you’ve contributed to the ₹8 to ₹12 crore a team makes in a single night.

Between the VIP boxes, the hospitality lounges, and the stadium full of fans, a team can do as little as show up and earn ₹70–90 crore a season.