Bigg Boss 19 feud rekindles as Kunickaa Sadanand takes a dig at Tanya Mittal’s recent comments

The fight between Kunickaa Sadanand and Tanya Mittal, two ex-contestants from Bigg Boss 19, has broken out once again on X. This time, Tanya took the fight to another level by tweeting on her account and taking a dig at her haters as well as showing off about her wealth, to which Kunickaa responded sharply. Since then, there has been no looking back for the duo, as they have been having this feud since the reality show.
Tanya Mittal posted a strong statement about her haters. While responding to her haters, she made a statement relating to money and status. The tweet read, “Among all the people who hate me, not one of them owns a Rolls-Royce. Very low-budget enemies. #Thought of the day.”
This comment attracted much attention and became controversial among many netizens. Another netizen, therefore, proceeded to ask Kunickaa Sadanand about her views regarding this matter. It escalated the situation further by involving both the ex-co-competitors in the controversy amid their months of silence. The rift between the two has become one of the hot topics on social media sites once more.
Kunickaa Sadanand made a response after being prompted by the comment made by Tanya. Her tone is sarcastic as she chooses to look into the bigger picture rather than talking about wealth. The tweet read, “Well well well, i’m glad some ppl are left gloating about their so called wealth, while the youth are protesting, unemployment has become a pandemic, India is facing a grave danger of a collapsing economy, our seamen are being killed by the US navy. Many more issues are plaguing our democracy, but for some ppl it’s all about “Me Me Me”.
Earlier conflicts between them persisted even after they were evicted from the TV show. Kunickaa herself had allegedly threatened to take legal action against the fans of Tanya in social media. She said, "I shared a lot of things with her, but she made a scene of it outside. At that time, I realized how dramatic Tanya is.”