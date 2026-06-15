Bigg Boss 19 feud rekindles as Kunickaa Sadanand takes a dig at Tanya Mittal’s recent comments

Kunickaa Sadanand made a response after being prompted by the comment made by Tanya. Her tone is sarcastic as she chooses to look into the bigger picture rather than talking about wealth. The tweet read, “Well well well, i’m glad some ppl are left gloating about their so called wealth, while the youth are protesting, unemployment has become a pandemic, India is facing a grave danger of a collapsing economy, our seamen are being killed by the US navy. Many more issues are plaguing our democracy, but for some ppl it’s all about “Me Me Me”.

Earlier conflicts between them persisted even after they were evicted from the TV show. Kunickaa herself had allegedly threatened to take legal action against the fans of Tanya in social media. She said, "I shared a lot of things with her, but she made a scene of it outside. At that time, I realized how dramatic Tanya is.”