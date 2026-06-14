Force 1 (The Kardashian Curse): This is a long-standing pop culture myth claiming that any professional athlete or high-profile figure who dates a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family experiences a massive, immediate decline in their career, bad luck or injuries (often pointing to a string of NBA players).

Force 2 (The Ferrari Curse): If you follow F1, you know Ferrari’s recent history has been plagued by a different kind of curse; tactical blunders, mechanical failures, mistimed pit stops and just generally finding agonizing ways to lose races they should have won. Fans joke that driving for the Scuderia comes with a built-in bad luck tax.