The Cosmic Math: How the Kardashian curse cancelled Ferrari’s bad luck!

There is a part of the internet that's a wild place with theories floating around about a beautiful piece of modern Formula 1 and pop culture lore. The theory going around places like Reddit and TikTok is that the legendary Kardashian Curse and the infamous Ferrari Bad Luck have collided, effectively canceling each other out like two negative numbers multiplying into a positive.
Force 1 (The Kardashian Curse): This is a long-standing pop culture myth claiming that any professional athlete or high-profile figure who dates a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family experiences a massive, immediate decline in their career, bad luck or injuries (often pointing to a string of NBA players).
Force 2 (The Ferrari Curse): If you follow F1, you know Ferrari’s recent history has been plagued by a different kind of curse; tactical blunders, mechanical failures, mistimed pit stops and just generally finding agonizing ways to lose races they should have won. Fans joke that driving for the Scuderia comes with a built-in bad luck tax.
The crossover happened when Lewis Hamilton signed to drive for Ferrari, while simultaneously being linked to the Kardashian orbit (or more broadly, the internet tracking various F1 drivers hanging out with or dating into that massive tier of high-society pop fame).
When fans realised that Ferrari's baseline bad luck was going to meet the unstoppable force of reality-TV stard, the internet reached a collective conclusion when they observed a sudden shift in Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton's fortunes aligned almost perfectly.
At the previous Grand Prix, Kim was literally spotted watching from the paddock. After securing a P2 finish behind Kimi Antonelli, Lewis blew a kiss to the crowd and openly gushed in the post-race interviews about how amazing it was to have her there supporting him every day.
This weekend at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, the momentum peaked. Lewis qualified beautifully to lock out the front row in P2 (splitting the dominant Mercedes cars) and then drove a flawless, bold three-stop strategy. Capitalising on a late Virtual Safety Car and a mechanical failure for championship leader Antonelli, Lewis crossed the line to take his first full Grand Prix victory for Ferrari, ending a nearly two-year win drought.