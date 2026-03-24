Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton holiday in Tokyo with her kids

British racing star Lewis Hamilton has joined reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her children for a spring break trip in Tokyo.

Inside Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton’s Tokyo vacay

A source confirmed that Kardashian, her three younger children, Saint, 10, Chicago, 9, and Psalm, 6, are on a vacation with Hamilton, with whom Kim has been romantically linked, reports a news organisation.

Kim shares three children and daughter, North, 12, with ex-husband Kanye West.

Kim and her children are in Tokyo for spring break, alongside Khloé Kardashian and her children, True and Tatum, the source said.

The source's confirmation comes after Kim and Hamilton were spotted in Tokyo.

Another source said, “He's just an easygoing guy with great energy. Her family likes him and Kim's very into him. They are both busy with their careers, but see each other as much as possible. It's more than just a casual connection. It takes a lot to capture Kim's interest and she's definitely intrigued."