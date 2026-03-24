How to effectively go cafe hopping without experiencing food fatigue?

Space your cafes: Always give a gap of at least 45-90 minutes between each café stop. This helps in aiding rapid digestion and does not make you feel fuller. Moreover, it is advised to take a walk between the stops as it helps in reducing pressure on the stomach. You can also make a stop at other attractions nearby like a park, art gallery or a tourist destination before making way for your next destination.

Choose the menu wisely: Try to opt for a signature dish from each of the cafes that you mark. This allows you to go through an elaborate tasting session and makes each stop feel unique in its own way.

Put a full stop: Remember café hopping should be an exciting activity and not one which is full of pressure to complete every bit of your plan. It is absolutely okay if you cannot finish your entire researched list, you can always try the next day. If you feel over-fed, bloated or uncomfortable, it is advisable that you immediately put a stop to your adventure and let it be for the day. You can always pick up from where you left the next time you go café hopping.